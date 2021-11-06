AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 177.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,596 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $2,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AptarGroup in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the second quarter worth about $77,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 188.7% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ATR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Thursday, September 9th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $158.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.33.

NYSE:ATR opened at $131.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.48. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.61 and a 1 year high of $158.97.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. The company had revenue of $825.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.32 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.94%.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

