Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target Raised to $200.00 at Robert W. Baird

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on APTV. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $182.00 to $177.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aptiv from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $179.75.

NYSE APTV traded down $2.43 on Friday, reaching $175.03. 1,557,188 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,335,487. Aptiv has a 12 month low of $103.57 and a 12 month high of $180.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.93. The stock has a market cap of $47.35 billion, a PE ratio of 59.74, a P/E/G ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 2.05.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Aptiv had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total value of $954,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 12,705 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 12,296 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 587.6% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 24,136 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 20,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

