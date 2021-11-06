APYSwap (APYS) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $298,511.00

APYSwap (CURRENCY:APYS) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. One APYSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000470 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. APYSwap has a total market capitalization of $5.30 million and $298,511.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, APYSwap has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001615 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.84 or 0.00083615 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.28 or 0.00081100 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.84 or 0.00099751 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62,998.84 or 1.01615061 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,533.12 or 0.07311777 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00022314 BTC.

About APYSwap

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,191,036 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

Buying and Selling APYSwap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APYSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APYSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APYSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

