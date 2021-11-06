AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 97,954 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 85.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 212,559 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,954 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $13,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACM. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,917 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam raised its holdings in AECOM by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,954 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in AECOM in the 1st quarter worth $7,960,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in AECOM by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 334,749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,461,000 after purchasing an additional 7,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in AECOM by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 893 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACM opened at $69.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.64. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of -75.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. AECOM has a 1-year low of $45.92 and a 1-year high of $70.56.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 13.15%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 10.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $2,055,648.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada, and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental, and energy.

