AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 206,580 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 312.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 272,770 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206,580 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $12,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Olin during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Olin in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Olin in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Olin in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Olin by 177.8% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLN stock opened at $62.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.71. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.41. Olin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.13 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. Olin had a return on equity of 47.48% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Olin’s payout ratio is -59.26%.

Several research firms have issued reports on OLN. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Olin from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Olin from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Olin from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Olin in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Olin from $64.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.27.

In other news, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $148,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO James A. Varilek sold 34,728 shares of Olin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $1,778,768.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,125,733 shares of company stock valued at $155,660,052. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

