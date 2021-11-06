AQR Capital Management LLC Has $11.01 Million Stock Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,824 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,657 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $11,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Amundi acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the second quarter worth about $135,059,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Northern Trust by 3,941.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 455,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,637,000 after purchasing an additional 443,988 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Northern Trust by 9,739.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 402,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,257,000 after purchasing an additional 397,949 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 153.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 586,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,867,000 after buying an additional 355,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,822,453 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,713,769,000 after buying an additional 323,674 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Northern Trust in a report on Sunday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on Northern Trust from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.50.

In related news, EVP Teresa Parker sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.22, for a total transaction of $500,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 9,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,174,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 75,181 shares of company stock worth $8,964,441 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $123.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.70. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $81.12 and a 52-week high of $126.73. The firm has a market cap of $25.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 21.70%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.03%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

