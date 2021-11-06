AQR Capital Management LLC Has $11.35 Million Position in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 571,085 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,492 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Banco Santander-Chile worth $11,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSAC. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander-Chile during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander-Chile during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in Banco Santander-Chile during the 2nd quarter worth $245,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Banco Santander-Chile during the 2nd quarter worth $261,000. 8.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Banco Santander-Chile alerts:

Shares of BSAC opened at $18.69 on Friday. Banco Santander-Chile has a 52-week low of $15.29 and a 52-week high of $26.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.73 and its 200-day moving average is $20.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.78.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Banco Santander-Chile will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

About Banco Santander-Chile

Banco Santander Chile SA engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Other. The Retail banking segment offers consumer loans, credit cards, auto loans, commercial loans, foreign exchange, mortgage loans, debit cards, checking accounts, savings products, mutual funds, stock brokerage and insurance brokerage.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander-Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander-Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.