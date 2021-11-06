AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 557,388 Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 66.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 283,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 557,388 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $11,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DISH. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of DISH Network during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of DISH Network during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in DISH Network during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in DISH Network during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in DISH Network by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DISH opened at $37.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. DISH Network Co. has a twelve month low of $27.44 and a twelve month high of $47.05. The company has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.32 and its 200 day moving average is $42.86.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). DISH Network had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that DISH Network Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DISH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson upgraded DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on DISH Network from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on DISH Network from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on DISH Network from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DISH Network currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.54.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

