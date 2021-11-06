AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 80,393 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,819 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 80,393 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $13,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 78.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.66, for a total transaction of $184,498.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,255 shares in the company, valued at $2,863,328.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $177,801.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,426 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,618. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

YUM stock opened at $126.68 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.13 and a 1 year high of $135.77. The company has a market cap of $37.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.28 and a 200 day moving average of $123.47.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Yum! Brands’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 55.25%.

YUM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $142.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.85.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

