AQR Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,540 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 60,171 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.16% of Globus Medical worth $12,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 559.0% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 62,113 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 52,687 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 5.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 136,401 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $10,575,000 after purchasing an additional 6,437 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Globus Medical during the second quarter worth $504,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 397.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 155,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $12,079,000 after purchasing an additional 124,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 39.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 49,574 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 13,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $63,416.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GMED opened at $78.41 on Friday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.71 and a 1-year high of $84.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.86.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 19.87%. The firm had revenue of $229.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.28 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Globus Medical from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital started coverage on Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Globus Medical from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on Globus Medical from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.23.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

