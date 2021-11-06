AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) Issues Earnings Results

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. AquaBounty Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,764.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.66%.

Shares of NASDAQ:AQB traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $3.73. 2,279,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,648. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.14 and its 200 day moving average is $4.89. The company has a market capitalization of $264.94 million, a PE ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 1.06. AquaBounty Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $13.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 80.65 and a current ratio of 81.69.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 42,012 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 196.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the period. 55.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AQB shares. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AquaBounty Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on AquaBounty Technologies in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AquaBounty Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.33.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of land-based aquaculture services. It includes farming of aquatic organisms such as fish, shellfish, crustaceans, and aquatic plants. The firm focuses on salmon product, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon that can grow to market size faster than conventional farmed Atlantic salmon.

