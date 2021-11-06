Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,015.84

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (LON:ARBB) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,015.84 ($13.27) and traded as low as GBX 830 ($10.84). Arbuthnot Banking Group shares last traded at GBX 830 ($10.84), with a volume of 1,095 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

The firm has a market cap of £127.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 946.14 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,014.65.

In other Arbuthnot Banking Group news, insider Nigel Boardman bought 1,500 shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,050 ($13.72) per share, with a total value of £15,750 ($20,577.48).

About Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB)

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Private Banking, Mortgage Portfolios, Commercial Banking, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, and All Other Divisions segments.

