Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) CEO Sells $3,525,600.00 in Stock

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) CEO John G. Houston sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.14, for a total value of $3,525,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ ARVN opened at $91.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.11 and a beta of 1.91. Arvinas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.33 and a fifty-two week high of $108.46.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($3.07). The company had revenue of $9.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.89 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 782.95% and a negative return on equity of 31.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.79) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Arvinas, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARVN. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Arvinas by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,982,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733,073 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Arvinas by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,671,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,848 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Arvinas by 441.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 954,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,473,000 after acquiring an additional 778,093 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Arvinas by 125.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,128,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,567,000 after acquiring an additional 628,100 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Arvinas by 208.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,008,000 after acquiring an additional 509,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ARVN shares. Truist upped their target price on Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Arvinas from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.11.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

