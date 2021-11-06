Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) CEO Sells $3,525,600.00 in Stock

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) CEO John G. Houston sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.14, for a total value of $3,525,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
NASDAQ ARVN opened at $91.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.11 and a beta of 1.91. Arvinas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.33 and a fifty-two week high of $108.46.
Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($3.07). The company had revenue of $9.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.89 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 782.95% and a negative return on equity of 31.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.79) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Arvinas, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts have weighed in on ARVN shares. Truist upped their target price on Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Arvinas from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.11.
About Arvinas
Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.
