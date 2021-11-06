Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $93.62 Million

Analysts expect that Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) will report $93.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Asana’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $93.50 million and the highest is $93.75 million. Asana reported sales of $58.91 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 58.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Asana will report full-year sales of $358.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $357.58 million to $358.88 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $464.82 million, with estimates ranging from $439.15 million to $490.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Asana.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. Asana had a negative net margin of 89.91% and a negative return on equity of 288.11%. The company had revenue of $89.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.26 million. Asana’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Asana from $85.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Asana from $52.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Asana from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Asana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.46.

NYSE ASAN traded down $3.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $128.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,102,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,500,509. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Asana has a one year low of $20.57 and a one year high of $139.98. The company has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.76 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.17 and its 200-day moving average is $74.53.

In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.33, for a total value of $2,666,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.06, for a total transaction of $2,360,848.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,013,915 shares of company stock worth $99,636,500 and have sold 112,440 shares worth $11,977,706. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASAN. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Asana during the third quarter valued at $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Asana during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Asana during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Asana by 29.6% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asana during the second quarter valued at $86,000. 30.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

