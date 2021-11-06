Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $164.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Aspen Technology’s Q1 performance benefited from improving customer demand at several end markets. The company is well-positioned to gain from its diversified product portfolio especially its asset optimization and management software solutions and Asset Performance Management (APM) suite. Rapid adoption of cloud-based solutions, proliferation of big data analytics and Internet of Things (IoT) technologies, along with higher spend on software, will likely drive its top line in the long haul. Strategic acquisitions are likely to boost top line going forward. However, the company’s performance is affected by consumer spending stemming from the COVID-19 crisis which is yet to reach the pre-pandemic levels. Supply chain disruptions and logistics bottlenecks are added concern. Shares have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis.”

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Aspen Technology from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $156.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Aspen Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $164.86.

Aspen Technology stock opened at $161.27 on Tuesday. Aspen Technology has a 1 year low of $110.64 and a 1 year high of $169.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.94. The company has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.12. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 44.70% and a return on equity of 47.03%. The firm had revenue of $136.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Aspen Technology’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Aspen Technology will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 27.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.1% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.5% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 21,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

