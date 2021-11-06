Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) EVP Sells $82,050.00 in Stock

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) EVP Jakob Dupont sold 5,000 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $82,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jakob Dupont also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 17th, Jakob Dupont sold 2,152 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $26,964.56.

ATRA opened at $18.17 on Friday. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.81 and a 52 week high of $28.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.66.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.92) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Atara Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 154.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 198,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after buying an additional 120,566 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 9.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 127,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 10,901 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $1,573,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 10.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,340,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,848,000 after buying an additional 124,693 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $117,000.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

