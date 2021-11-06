Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.92) earnings per share.

Shares of ATRA stock traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.17. The stock had a trading volume of 872,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,946. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.81 and a 12-month high of $28.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.67.

ATRA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Mizuho began coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Atara Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

In other news, SVP Amar Murugan sold 2,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $26,062.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,489.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 8,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $103,034.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,221,244.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 50,814 shares of company stock valued at $804,757 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

