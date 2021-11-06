Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) by 1.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 509,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,446 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Atlantic American were worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic American in the first quarter valued at about $178,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Atlantic American by 37.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 77,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 21,015 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic American in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlantic American by 48.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 7,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlantic American alerts:

Shares of AAME opened at $4.51 on Friday. Atlantic American Co. has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $15.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.05 million, a P/E ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.21.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $51.46 million during the quarter. Atlantic American had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 3.57%.

Atlantic American Profile

Atlantic American Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the life, health, and property and casualty insurance industries. It operates through the following segments: American Southern, Bankers Fidelity, and Corporate & Other. The American Southern segment operates in the property and casualty insurance market.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.