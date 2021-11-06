Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Shares Bought by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 578,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,400 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure were worth $21,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the second quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 38.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the second quarter worth $54,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the first quarter worth $114,000. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jonestrading assumed coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.14.

AY stock opened at $39.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.35. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 12-month low of $31.61 and a 12-month high of $48.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 120.94 and a beta of 0.71.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.30). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $375.99 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

