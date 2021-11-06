Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $64.55

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $64.55 and traded as low as $63.67. Atlas Copco shares last traded at $64.06, with a volume of 41,074 shares.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ATLKY shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Atlas Copco from SEK 540 to SEK 530 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Monday, July 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Atlas Copco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.00.

Get Atlas Copco alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $78.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.13 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Atlas Copco AB engages in the provision of sustainable productivity solutions. It offers compressors, vacuum solutions, generators, power tools, and assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique. The Compressor Technique segment provides compressed air solutions: industrial compressors, gas and process compressors and expanders, air and gas treatment equipment, and air management systems.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Copco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Copco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.