Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $383.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Atlassian’s increased investment in research & development to continuously launch new and innovative products along with higher spending on sales & marketing activities is likely to remain an overhang on the company’s profitability in the near-term. Intensifying competition in the team collaboration and workflow-software market remains a major concern. Moreover, the departure of Jay Simons might disrupt the smooth functioning of Atlassian's sales strategy. Nonetheless, Atlassian is benefiting from the rising demand for remote working tools amid coronavirus-led global lockdown. Improvement in product quality and performance, multiple product launches, transparent pricing and the unique sales strategy is a positive. The expansion of its product portfolio through acquisitions is expected to accelerate growth momentum.”

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TEAM. Cowen boosted their target price on Atlassian from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Atlassian from $345.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Atlassian from $308.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $423.28.

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $440.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $402.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $312.98. Atlassian has a 52 week low of $176.42 and a 52 week high of $483.13. The company has a market cap of $60.45 billion, a PE ratio of -102.38, a P/E/G ratio of 126.40 and a beta of 0.80.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $516.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.64 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 47.91%. Atlassian’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Atlassian will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,496,980,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Atlassian by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,713,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,036,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333,744 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Atlassian by 139.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,202,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,921,000 after acquiring an additional 700,132 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Atlassian by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,894,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,770,889,000 after acquiring an additional 630,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in Atlassian by 191.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 903,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,831,000 after acquiring an additional 593,304 shares during the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

