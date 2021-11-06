AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.21) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) – Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of AtriCure in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien expects that the medical device company will earn ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for AtriCure’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

Get AtriCure alerts:

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical device company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $2.39. AtriCure had a net margin of 17.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.77%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS.

ATRC has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer lowered shares of AtriCure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of AtriCure from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of AtriCure from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of AtriCure from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.11.

NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $87.14 on Friday. AtriCure has a one year low of $36.47 and a one year high of $89.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 67,705 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,709,000 after buying an additional 7,364 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,771 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,157 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 36,260 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

In other AtriCure news, COO Douglas J. Seith sold 7,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $570,781.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tonya Austin sold 1,227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $94,699.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,100.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,633 shares of company stock worth $2,569,367 over the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.