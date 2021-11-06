AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Given New $110.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical device company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.23% from the company’s previous close.

ATRC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of AtriCure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.11.

Shares of AtriCure stock opened at $87.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.40. AtriCure has a one year low of $36.47 and a one year high of $89.18.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical device company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $2.39. AtriCure had a net margin of 17.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AtriCure will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Douglas J. Seith sold 21,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total value of $1,619,879.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Douglas J. Seith sold 7,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $570,781.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,633 shares of company stock worth $2,569,367. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRC. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in AtriCure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AtriCure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in AtriCure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. First Horizon Corp boosted its position in AtriCure by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 734 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in AtriCure by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 857 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

