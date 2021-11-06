AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $96.00 target price on the medical device company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AtriCure, Inc. is a medical device company focused on developing, manufacturing and selling innovative surgical devices to create precise lesions, or scars, in soft tissues. Medical journals have described the adoption by leading cardiothoracic surgeons of the AtriCure, Inc. bipolar ablation system as a standard treatment alternative during open-heart surgical procedures to safely, rapidly and reliably create lesions in cardiac, or heart, tissue to block the abnormal electrical impulses that cause atrial fibrillation, a quivering of the upper chambers of the heart. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ATRC. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of AtriCure from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of AtriCure from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered shares of AtriCure from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of AtriCure from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $91.11.

AtriCure stock opened at $87.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.73 and a beta of 1.10. AtriCure has a 52-week low of $36.47 and a 52-week high of $89.18.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $2.39. AtriCure had a net margin of 17.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AtriCure will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Douglas J. Seith sold 21,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total transaction of $1,619,879.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tonya Austin sold 665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total transaction of $47,747.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,633 shares of company stock worth $2,569,367 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 7.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,584 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in AtriCure by 15.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,676 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in AtriCure by 348.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,007 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 6,999 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in AtriCure by 4.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,883 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in AtriCure by 47.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 420,233 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,531,000 after purchasing an additional 136,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

