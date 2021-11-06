AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by National Pension Service

National Pension Service boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,697,710 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,521 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.14% of AT&T worth $279,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 4,411.8% during the second quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 69.6% during the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

T has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp raised AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.56.

T opened at $25.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.56 and a 200-day moving average of $28.29. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.54 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The stock has a market cap of $179.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.18, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.29%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

