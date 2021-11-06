Autonio Price Down 7.4% Over Last Week (NIOX)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 6th. One Autonio coin can currently be bought for $0.0897 or 0.00000148 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Autonio has a market capitalization of $8.47 million and approximately $157,175.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Autonio has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Autonio alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.96 or 0.00082410 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.14 or 0.00079403 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $61.73 or 0.00101819 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,382.79 or 0.07228854 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,314.07 or 0.99480390 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00022585 BTC.

Autonio Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . The official website for Autonio is auton.io . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Autonio Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Autonio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Autonio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.