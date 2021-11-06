AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.33 Billion

Equities analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) will post sales of $3.33 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for AutoZone’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $3.38 billion. AutoZone posted sales of $3.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th.

On average, analysts expect that AutoZone will report full year sales of $14.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.30 billion to $15.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $15.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.98 billion to $16.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AutoZone.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $30.20 by $5.52. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 142.05% and a net margin of 14.84%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $30.93 EPS.

AZO has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on AutoZone from $1,870.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on AutoZone from $1,660.00 to $1,785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AutoZone from $1,650.00 to $1,710.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,702.53.

In other news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,827.11, for a total transaction of $2,155,989.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,675.90, for a total value of $11,731,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,680 shares of company stock worth $21,459,935 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in AutoZone by 3.1% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management increased its holdings in AutoZone by 0.7% in the third quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AutoZone by 2.8% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in AutoZone by 1.5% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in AutoZone by 8.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZO traded up $8.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,817.94. 116,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,527. The company has a market cap of $38.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.86. AutoZone has a fifty-two week low of $1,085.85 and a fifty-two week high of $1,844.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,677.76 and its 200 day moving average is $1,573.31.

AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

