Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avalara had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a negative return on equity of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $181.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Avalara’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Avalara updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of AVLR traded down $16.41 on Friday, hitting $170.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,515,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,622. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $179.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.36. Avalara has a fifty-two week low of $117.33 and a fifty-two week high of $191.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.86 and a beta of 0.70.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVLR. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Avalara from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Avalara from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Avalara from $155.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Avalara in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avalara presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.13.

In other Avalara news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.90, for a total transaction of $300,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,601,641.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 7,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.66, for a total value of $1,311,040.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 74,805 shares of company stock valued at $13,098,145 over the last quarter. 21.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

