AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.180-$8.280 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.AvalonBay Communities also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $2.190-$2.290 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Colliers Securities reissued a hold rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $235.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an underweight rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $227.38.

Shares of NYSE AVB traded up $4.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $237.84. The company had a trading volume of 770,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.08. AvalonBay Communities has a 12 month low of $146.95 and a 12 month high of $241.63. The firm has a market cap of $33.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 44.91% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 87.97%.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $392,057.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 21,843 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.49, for a total transaction of $4,990,907.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,103 shares of company stock valued at $5,719,115. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

