AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.180-$8.280 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.AvalonBay Communities also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $2.190-$2.290 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an underweight rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $235.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Colliers Securities reissued a hold rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $231.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $227.38.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

NYSE:AVB traded up $4.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $237.84. 770,976 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,846. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $228.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. AvalonBay Communities has a fifty-two week low of $146.95 and a fifty-two week high of $241.63. The firm has a market cap of $33.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 44.91% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. Research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.97%.

In other news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $392,057.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Sean J. Breslin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.10, for a total transaction of $336,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,103 shares of company stock worth $5,719,115. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

Read More: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.