Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avantor Inc. is a provider of critical products and services primarily to biopharma, healthcare, education & government, advanced technologies & applied materials industries. Avantor Inc. is based in Radnor, United States. “

AVTR has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Avantor from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Avantor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Avantor from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Avantor from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Avantor from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avantor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.61.

AVTR opened at $38.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.68. Avantor has a 1-year low of $25.57 and a 1-year high of $44.37. The company has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.33, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.60.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avantor will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 141,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $5,986,881.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $3,881,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,279,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,651,457.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 558,683 shares of company stock valued at $22,534,592 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVTR. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Avantor by 444,541.3% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,410,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409,850 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Avantor by 17.2% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,234,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120,341 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new stake in Avantor during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,315,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Avantor by 1,967.5% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,543,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Avantor by 107.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,197,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

