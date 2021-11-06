Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) CAO Cathleen Degenova Sells 250 Shares of Stock

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) CAO Cathleen Degenova sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.14, for a total value of $68,035.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of CAR stock opened at $297.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.27. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.53 and a fifty-two week high of $545.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $10.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by $3.84. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 729.29% and a net margin of 10.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 95.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 16.99 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,403,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $732,466,000 after buying an additional 3,748,669 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,858,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $378,456,000 after buying an additional 98,844 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,165,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,657,000 after buying an additional 223,823 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,017,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,715,000 after buying an additional 312,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 136.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,244,000 after buying an additional 646,253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Avis Budget Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bank of America lowered Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Avis Budget Group from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avis Budget Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.00.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

Featured Story: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.