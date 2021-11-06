Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Cut to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $225.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $100.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and lifted their price target for the company from $119.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $162.00.

NASDAQ:CAR opened at $297.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.79 and a 200-day moving average of $102.64. The company has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.27. Avis Budget Group has a 52 week low of $30.53 and a 52 week high of $545.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $10.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.90 by $3.84. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 729.29%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 95.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group will post 16.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 8,300 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.14, for a total transaction of $2,258,762.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Cathleen Degenova sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.14, for a total transaction of $68,035.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,211 shares of company stock valued at $4,453,434. Insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 185.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

