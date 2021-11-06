AVITA Medical (RCEL) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect AVITA Medical to post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 million. AVITA Medical had a negative return on equity of 29.56% and a negative net margin of 90.94%. On average, analysts expect AVITA Medical to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCEL opened at $19.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.23 and a 200-day moving average of $18.86. The company has a market capitalization of $490.03 million, a PE ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 1.05. AVITA Medical has a 52-week low of $16.35 and a 52-week high of $28.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AVITA Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in AVITA Medical by 14.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in AVITA Medical by 174.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 24,407 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in AVITA Medical by 408.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

AVITA Medical Company Profile

AVITA Medical, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of technology platform that enables point-of-care autologous skin restoration for multiple unmet needs. Its product RECELL system is a device that enables healthcare professionals to produce a suspension of spray-on skin cells using a small sample of the patient’s own skin for the treatment of acute thermal burns.

