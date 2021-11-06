AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of AVRO stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.99. 363,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,149. AVROBIO has a 12 month low of $5.23 and a 12 month high of $20.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.66. The company has a market cap of $261.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.35.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AVROBIO stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

AVRO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AVROBIO from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AVROBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of AVROBIO in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AVROBIO has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.70.

Avrobio, Inc engages in the development of lentiviral-based gene therapies. It focuses on developing potentially curative ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat patients with rare diseases following a single dose treatment regimen. The firm’s clinical-stage programs include Fabry, Gaucher Type 1, Hunter syndrome Gaucher Type 3, Pompe, and Cystinosis.

