AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

AVRO stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.99. The stock had a trading volume of 363,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,149. AVROBIO has a 52-week low of $5.23 and a 52-week high of $20.07. The firm has a market cap of $261.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.66.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AVRO shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of AVROBIO in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AVROBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AVROBIO from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.70.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AVROBIO stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

AVROBIO Company Profile

Avrobio, Inc engages in the development of lentiviral-based gene therapies. It focuses on developing potentially curative ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat patients with rare diseases following a single dose treatment regimen. The firm’s clinical-stage programs include Fabry, Gaucher Type 1, Hunter syndrome Gaucher Type 3, Pompe, and Cystinosis.

