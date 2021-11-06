AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
AVRO stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.99. The stock had a trading volume of 363,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,149. AVROBIO has a 52-week low of $5.23 and a 52-week high of $20.07. The firm has a market cap of $261.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.66.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on AVRO shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of AVROBIO in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AVROBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AVROBIO from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.70.
AVROBIO Company Profile
Avrobio, Inc engages in the development of lentiviral-based gene therapies. It focuses on developing potentially curative ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat patients with rare diseases following a single dose treatment regimen. The firm’s clinical-stage programs include Fabry, Gaucher Type 1, Hunter syndrome Gaucher Type 3, Pompe, and Cystinosis.
