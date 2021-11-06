Axe (AXE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $167,132.34

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 6th. Over the last week, Axe has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. One Axe coin can now be bought for about $0.0318 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges. Axe has a market cap of $167,132.34 and $52,888.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $339.78 or 0.00562726 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000870 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000029 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000015 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Axe

AXE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Axe

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

