AXEL (AXEL) Price Down 6.3% Over Last Week

AXEL (CURRENCY:AXEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 6th. In the last week, AXEL has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. One AXEL coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000291 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AXEL has a market cap of $49.67 million and approximately $286,881.00 worth of AXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

AXEL is a coin. It was first traded on July 26th, 2019. AXEL’s total supply is 769,310,700 coins and its circulating supply is 281,640,698 coins. AXEL’s official Twitter account is @axelunlimited and its Facebook page is accessible here . AXEL’s official message board is medium.com/@AxelUnlimited . AXEL’s official website is axel.network . The Reddit community for AXEL is https://reddit.com/r/AXELNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “AXEL Go is a cloud storage and file-sharing application that is designed to combine a simple, intuitive user interface with powerful capabilities. AXEL Go is driven by two different decentralized technologies: the InterPlanetary File System (IPFS) and blockchain. AXEL Go uses its own cryptocurrency, the AXEL Token, as the fuel to facilitate sharing across the network. Every time the user shares a file, a small proportion of an AXEL Token is spent. “

