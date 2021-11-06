Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Given New $85.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) had its target price hoisted by SVB Leerink from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

AXNX has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axonics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Axonics from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Axonics from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Axonics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Axonics in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXNX traded down $0.91 on Friday, hitting $68.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,491,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,879. Axonics has a 1-year low of $41.13 and a 1-year high of $79.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.19 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.70.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. Axonics had a negative net margin of 47.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $46.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Axonics will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.11, for a total value of $3,855,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO John Woock sold 8,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $630,945.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,443 shares of company stock worth $6,161,445 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Axonics by 318.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Axonics by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 143,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,312,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Axonics by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after buying an additional 7,422 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Axonics by 6,066.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 410,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,707,000 after buying an additional 403,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Axonics by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

About Axonics

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

