AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.900-$3.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $865 million-$925 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $924.20 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AZZ from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Get AZZ alerts:

AZZ stock traded up $2.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.10. 96,692 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,046. AZZ has a 1 year low of $34.62 and a 1 year high of $58.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. AZZ had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $216.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. AZZ’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AZZ will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 19th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 18th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.23%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AZZ stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) by 109.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,759 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.59% of AZZ worth $7,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. It operates through the Metal Coatings and Infrastructure Solutions segments.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.