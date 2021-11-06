B. Riley Comments on Cumulus Media Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CMLS)

Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) – Research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Cumulus Media in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley analyst D. Day now anticipates that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.33. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cumulus Media’s FY2023 earnings at $3.08 EPS.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.19. Cumulus Media had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a negative return on equity of 10.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.78) earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cumulus Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Cumulus Media in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cumulus Media from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMLS opened at $12.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a market cap of $264.06 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 2.05. Cumulus Media has a 52 week low of $5.64 and a 52 week high of $14.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cumulus Media by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cumulus Media by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 29,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cumulus Media by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 182,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after buying an additional 3,469 shares during the period. Zazove Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 1,022,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

Cumulus Media Company Profile

Cumulus Media, Inc engages in the business of radio broadcasting. It operates through the following segments: Radio Station Group, Westwood One and Corporate and Other. The Radio Station Group segment includes the sale of broadcasting time to local, regional, and national advertisers. The Westwood One segment covers the revenues generated through network advertising.

