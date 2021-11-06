B. Riley Increases Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Price Target to $19.00

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) had its price objective hoisted by B. Riley from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ashford’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.01 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.99 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.43 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ashford from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

NYSEAMERICAN AINC opened at $20.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $61.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.63. Ashford has a 52 week low of $4.94 and a 52 week high of $28.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AINC. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ashford during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ashford in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ashford by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 4,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ashford by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 104,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 41,612 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

About Ashford

Ashford, Inc engages in the provision of asset management, advisory services and other products and services primarily to clients in the hospitality industry. The firm operates through following business segments: REIT Advisory, Remington, Premier, JSAV, OpenKey, and Corporate & Other. The REIT Advisory segment provides asset management and advisory services to other entities.

