B. Riley Increases Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Price Target to $19.00

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) had its price objective hoisted by B. Riley from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ashford’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.01 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.99 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.43 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ashford from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th.
NYSEAMERICAN AINC opened at $20.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $61.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.63. Ashford has a 52 week low of $4.94 and a 52 week high of $28.27.
About Ashford
Ashford, Inc engages in the provision of asset management, advisory services and other products and services primarily to clients in the hospitality industry. The firm operates through following business segments: REIT Advisory, Remington, Premier, JSAV, OpenKey, and Corporate & Other. The REIT Advisory segment provides asset management and advisory services to other entities.
