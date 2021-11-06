B. Riley Raises TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Price Target to $62.00

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $48.00 to $62.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for TravelCenters of America’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.23 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.53 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on TA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TravelCenters of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of TravelCenters of America from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of TravelCenters of America from $45.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TravelCenters of America has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.20.

Get TravelCenters of America alerts:

NASDAQ TA opened at $60.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $883.84 million, a PE ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 2.03. TravelCenters of America has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $60.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.14.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.35. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 6.48%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Research analysts predict that TravelCenters of America will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 64.4% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in TravelCenters of America during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in TravelCenters of America during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in TravelCenters of America during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 149.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. 55.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TravelCenters of America

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for TravelCenters of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelCenters of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.