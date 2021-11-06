B. Riley Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN)

Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) – Research analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Medallion Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings of $1.77 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.38. B. Riley also issued estimates for Medallion Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.36. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 13.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.97) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday. TheStreet raised shares of Medallion Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

NASDAQ:MFIN opened at $8.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 2.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.62. Medallion Financial has a twelve month low of $3.03 and a twelve month high of $9.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Medallion Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $167,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 113,644 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $341,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. 26.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer loans, raises deposits, and other banking activities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Medallion Lending; RPAC Racing, LLC (RPAC); and Corporate and Other.

