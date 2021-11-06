B. Riley Weighs in on Zynex, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZYXI)

Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) – B. Riley reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zynex in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley analyst M. Wiesenberger now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.76. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $19.50 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price target on shares of Zynex in a research report on Friday, July 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Zynex in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Zynex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zynex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.20.

Shares of Zynex stock opened at $14.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.07 million, a P/E ratio of 50.25 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.17. Zynex has a 12 month low of $10.66 and a 12 month high of $22.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.95 and a quick ratio of 5.83.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. Zynex had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 17.61%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zynex by 6.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,327,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,610,000 after purchasing an additional 85,473 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zynex by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 720,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,184,000 after purchasing an additional 238,650 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Zynex by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 573,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,900,000 after buying an additional 54,662 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Zynex by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 430,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,034,000 after buying an additional 208,338 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zynex by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 346,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after buying an additional 21,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.24% of the company’s stock.

Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

