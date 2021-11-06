B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) & Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) Financial Comparison

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) and Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares B&G Foods and Sovos Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets B&G Foods 5.59% 15.71% 3.63% Sovos Brands N/A N/A N/A

This table compares B&G Foods and Sovos Brands’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio B&G Foods $1.97 billion 1.09 $131.99 million $2.26 14.70 Sovos Brands N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

B&G Foods has higher revenue and earnings than Sovos Brands.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.5% of B&G Foods shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Sovos Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of B&G Foods shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for B&G Foods and Sovos Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score B&G Foods 2 1 0 0 1.33 Sovos Brands 0 0 11 0 3.00

B&G Foods currently has a consensus price target of $27.00, indicating a potential downside of 18.72%. Sovos Brands has a consensus price target of $17.90, indicating a potential upside of 21.03%. Given Sovos Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sovos Brands is more favorable than B&G Foods.

Summary

B&G Foods beats Sovos Brands on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc.is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar. Its brands include Back to Nature, Bear Creek, Cream of Wheat, Green Giant, Mrs. Dash, and Ortega. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

About Sovos Brands

Sovos Brands Inc. is a food company. Its brand portfolio includes Rao’s, a premium line of pasta sauces, pizza sauces, dry pastas, frozen entrees and soups; noosa, a premium yoghurt made with whole milk and wildflower honey; Birch Benders, a line of better-for-you pancake and waffle mixes; and Michael Angelo’s, a line of premium frozen Italian entr?es. Sovos Brands Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

