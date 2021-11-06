Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $318.19

Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 318.19 ($4.16) and traded as high as GBX 331.30 ($4.33). Babcock International Group shares last traded at GBX 329.90 ($4.31), with a volume of 674,431 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BAB. Barclays upgraded Babcock International Group to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 315 ($4.12) to GBX 424 ($5.54) in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.90) price objective on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Babcock International Group from GBX 445 ($5.81) to GBX 455 ($5.94) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Babcock International Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 378.50 ($4.95).

Get Babcock International Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 957.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 349.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 318.19. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.67 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.98.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

Read More: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.