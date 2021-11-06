Ball (NYSE:BLL) Announces Earnings Results

Ball (NYSE:BLL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ball had a return on equity of 30.98% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of BLL stock opened at $90.49 on Friday. Ball has a 1 year low of $77.95 and a 1 year high of $102.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.57 and its 200-day moving average is $88.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Ball’s payout ratio is 32.92%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BLL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ball from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $101.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.75.

In other news, EVP Lisa Ann Pauley sold 17,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $1,580,908.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $94.56 per share, for a total transaction of $283,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 11,200 shares of company stock worth $1,020,152 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

