Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Now Covered by Analysts at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Analysts at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ballard Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities began coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist began coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.61.

NASDAQ BLDP opened at $17.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.54. The company has a quick ratio of 23.08, a current ratio of 23.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ballard Power Systems has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $42.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.13 and a beta of 1.52.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 68.18%. The company had revenue of $24.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.64 million. Research analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLDP. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.91% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

