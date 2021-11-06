bAlpha Price Hits $49.42 on Top Exchanges (BALPHA)

bAlpha (CURRENCY:BALPHA) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. One bAlpha coin can currently be bought for $49.42 or 0.00080402 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. bAlpha has a total market cap of $889,572.71 and $246,201.00 worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, bAlpha has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.02 or 0.00052098 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $160.17 or 0.00260573 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000554 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00012098 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.35 or 0.00099809 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004524 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

bAlpha Coin Profile

bAlpha (CRYPTO:BALPHA) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2021. bAlpha’s total supply is 18,000 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol is a DeFi protocol and data marketplace to source commercially valuable data from professional data providers, tokenize *_it, and make it *_liquid. bALPHA unlocks access to the first collection of datasets. The datasets' descriptions and sample data are in the Data Room. bALPHA is the first data token of Big Data Protocol, and can be redeemed for access to the bALPHA collection. “

bAlpha Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bAlpha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade bAlpha should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy bAlpha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

